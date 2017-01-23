Peace returns to Alanganallur after protests: Police

Madurai, Jan 23: Normalcy on Monday returned to Alanganallur, the hot spot of jallikattu politics in the district, after week-long protests, a top police official said.

District Superintendent of Police Vijendra Bidari told reporters in Alanganallur that police used mild force to disperse those who were 'adamant' and 'caused public nuisance'. He said 90 students had been arrested in connection with violence earlier in the day.

The situation was normal in the village and police were monitoring the area, police said. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was slated to inaugurate the jallikattu event in Alanganallur on Sunday in the aftermath of promulgation of an ordinance, but could not do so as the protesters insisted on a permanent solution.

The ban on jallikattu had been removed completely, the sport will be held at Alanganallur, on a date decided by local people, he had said on Sunday before returning to Chennai.

Alanganallur is famous for the bull taming sport and used to attract a large number of spectators, including foreigners.

PTI