Paying tribute to Nelson Mandela on 'Shaurya Diwas'

Bangalore, Dec 6: As the world is mourning one of its greatest leaders - Nelson Mandela - a group in India is celebrating Shourya Diwas - the day of victory.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has declared December 6 as 'Shourya Diwas' in memory of Babri Masjid demolition, an incident which triggered several riots in India and neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.

Isn't it ironic?

In the riots which followed the demolition, at least 1000 muslims were killed in different parts of the country. The incident had far-reaching consequences like Sabarmati Express burning and Godhra riot.

Shourya Diwas is in memory of an incident which killed thousands of innocent people for no fault of theirs.

While VHP's celebration is rooted in its hatred towards another community, Nelson Mandela's life was a struggle against hatred and racism.

In a time when Apartheid was growing stronger, Mandela fought against the oppressive government and strived to rebuild the county on democracy, freedom and equality.

Mandela inspired South Africans to stand up against discrimination and fight for their rights.

And he will be remembered forever for the love and courage he displayed in his life.

Mandela, who was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, advocated non-voilent methods of struggles during his lifetime. After he stepped down as the president of South Africa in 1999, he was actively involved in anti-war campaigns. He is undoubtedly a leader who made this world a better place to live.

