Pay Rs 500 crore in bitcoins or face attack: Wipro gets threat mail

Investigations are being conducted after IT giant Wipro on Saturday received an email demanding Rs 500 crore in digital currency of bitcoins. Security measures have been augmented at all its office locations after the main was received.

Wipro confirmed that it has filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities after receiving a threatening letter from an unidentified source, a statement read. There is no impact on the company's operations. We have no further comments as the investigation is ongoing," it added.

Police confirmed reports that someone sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in digital currency of bitcoins, and threatened to attack Wipro offices with Ricin on failing to do so.

The mail was sent from Ramesh2@protonmail.com to the reception of the Wipro office on Sarjapura Road. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Ravi said that a complaint has been registered at the cyber crime police station and investigations are on. The e-mail sent on Friday, the sender asked the company to make the payment in 20 days and provided a link for the same.

OneIndia News