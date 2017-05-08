Patriotic stone pelters vs Jihadi stone pelters: The fight is on

The first batch of trained stone pelters will be at the Kashmir Valley to support the Indian soldiers against the paid stone pelters. Jan Sena Founder Balyogi Arun Chaitanyaji Maharaj said that 500 saffron-clad trained stone-pelters will go to Srinagar from Kanpur to support Indian soldiers against 'paid' pro-Pakistani stone-pelters in the Kashmir Valley.

He said he has given training to about 2,000 followers at Siddhnath Ghat in Kanpur recently. He is now sending the first batch of about 500 trained Jan Sena stone-throwers to Kashmir to launch a counter-offensive against pro-Pakistan stone pelters.

These trained stone-pelters will assemble at Nana Rao Park in Kanpur and after performing a 'Victory Yajna' will move to their destinations in the Valley by train. These persons will carry with them special stones in their backpacks. These stones were specially crushed for the purpose at a factory in Bundelkhand.

A truck-load of sharp-edged stones have already arrived in Kanpur and the same will be distributed to volunteer before they board Srinagar-bound trains.

The Jan Sena members were given a week-long special training at Siddhnath Ghat in Kanpur. They were made to practice at targets apart from being specially trained to target head and vital body parts of pro-Pak stone pelters with an aim to paralyze them with one stone.

The top ten best stone pelters were selected for the first batch. Our main aim is to give a befitting reply to stone-pelters in Srinagar and remind them that Army jawans are not alone in crushing the separatist movement in the Valley, Jan Sena Founder Balyogi Arun Chaitanyaji Maharaj. When jawans use pellet guns against stone-pelters then a propaganda is launched in the name of human rights. What about the families of martyred jawans? We are there to assist our jawans he also said.

OneIndia News