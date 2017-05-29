Pathankot on high alert after suspicious bag found

A high alert has been declared in Pathankot after a bag containing a uniform was found. The bag with the uniform was found near the Mamun military station last night.

The security forces have been pressed into action. Officials are checking the contents of the bag. For now there is no cause for concern, but a high alert has been declared as a precautionary measure.

Similar incidents have been reported at Pathankot in the past two months. Intelligence Bureau reports state that infiltration attempts are on regularly from Pakistan in a big to target the air base.

Pathankot was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists over a year back. It was one of the deadliest attacks which saw terrorists scale the airbase and carry out the attack.

