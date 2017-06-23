Passports will be in both Hindi and English, application fee down by 10 per cent

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that henceforth all passports will be in English and Hindi languages, not just in English.

Swaraj has announced the new provision on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas in New Delhi. She also announced 10% reduction in passport fee for applicants under 8 years and over 60 years of age.

The Committee of Parliament on the Official Language in its 9th report recommended 'Hindi' language entries in passports. This report was submitted in the year 2011. Earlier, a provision has been made which enables individuals to apply for passports in Hindi online. This move came after the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee accepted recommendations from the same report.

