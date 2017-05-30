Pass percentage low because of ‘fair examination': Bihar education minister

Bihar education minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday attributed low pass percentage of students in state's class 12th examination to fair conduct of examination.

It needs to be noted that Bihar is infamous for malpractices in the exams with several such incidents having come to light in the recent past.

Fair examination is taking place, so definitely people who are not competent, how will govt pass them?: Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar education min pic.twitter.com/i7MbR5xaTQ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017

A whopping 64 per cent of students in Bihar failed in this year's Class 12 examination. Only 30.11 per cent of students passed the test in the Science stream as the results. The results were dismal in the Arts stream too where a meager 37 per cent of the examinees could pass the test. In the Commerce stream, however, the pass percentage was 73.76.

Nearly 13 lakh students had appeared for the Plus-Two examination which was held between February 14 and February 25 this year. The shocking results came against the backdrop of stringent measures taken by the Bihar government this year to ensure a cheating-fee examination in view of the toppers scam last year.

(OneIndia News with PTI inputs)