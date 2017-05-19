Parvathamma Rajkumar's health improves, 'alert and conscious', say doctors

Doctors treating Parvathamma Rajkumar, the wife of Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar, said that her health condition had improved since yesterday. "She is more alert and conscious. She is clinically much better," said a statement from the hospital.

Doctors at M S Ramaiah hospital where 77-year-old Parvathamma is being treated said that she was able to open her eyes and respond to oral commands. A statement from the hospital claimed that her creatinine levels had come down which was a relief. "She is still on assisted ventilation and her other vital parameters are within normal limits," the statement said.

A team of doctors including chief physician Dr Sanjay Kulkarni, Senior intensivist Dr Ratna, Medical oncologist Dr Nalini Kilara, Nephrologist Dr Mahesh and Dr Karthik are monitoring Parvathamma Rajkumar closely, the statement said. Anticipating trouble over rumours of her ill health, the family appealed for peace on Thursday. The Bengaluru police took to Twitter to appraise citizens that Parvathamma Rajkumar was doing well and requested the heed not be paid to rumours.

Parvathamma Rajkumar who is a prominent producer in the film industry is also the mother of actors Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. She was admitted to M S Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru on May 14 for weakness after which her health deteriorated. As on Friday, doctors have claimed that her health has improved.

OneIndia News