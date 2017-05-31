Parvathamma, Rajkumar, Varadappa all passed away on A Wednesday

On February 12 2006, Dr Rajkumar passed away. On 8 February 2006, Dr Rajkumar's brother S P Varadappa passed away. On May 31 2017, wife of Dr Rajkumar, Parvathamma passed away at Bengaluru. What is strange and coincidental is that all these three dates fell on a Wednesday. This interesting bit of information was posted on the Twitter handle of Chitraloka.com.

Both Parvathamma and Varadappa had played a major role in shaping Dr Rajkumar's career. S P Varadappa was an an architect in shaping up Vajreshwari Combines, one of the most successful banners in Kannada film industry, under which Parvathamma Rajkumar produced movies with Rajkumar, Shiv RajKumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Parvathamma Rajkumar will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Sree Kanteerva studio her son Raghavendra Rajkumar announced. Parvathamma passed away after at the M S Ramaiah hospital early this morning.

OneIndia News