Parvathamma no more: Cine halls shut today, most schools in Bengaluru closed

All movie theaters in Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka will remain shut today as a mark of respect to Parvathamma Rajkumar who passed away at 4.40 am this morning.

Schools in the Sadashivnagar area where the body has been placed are also likely to be shut today. She breathed her last at the M S Ramaiah hospital this morning. She was 78.

Officials say that parents must confirm with the school authorities before sending their children to school. Elaborate security arrangements are in place across the city of Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of the state.

The body will be placed at the Poorna Pragna grounds for people to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Studio next to the Rajkumar memorial. Film shooting and exhibition of movies to be stopped today as a mark of respect.

OneIndia News