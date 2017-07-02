Parrikar assures action over Catholic crosses desecration in Goa

Panaji, July 2: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that strong action will be taken against those responsible for the desecration of two places of Catholic worship in south Goa's Salcete sub district.

Parrikar told reporters that police had been directed to intensify patrolling in the area.

"We do not tolerate such mischief," Parrikar said.

His reaction came when asked to comment on the Sunday morning desceration of the Holy Crosses in St. Jose de Areal and Gudi Paroda villages, located nearly 45 km from Panaji.

IANS