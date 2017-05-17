Parents, dowry demands, top reasons behind triple talaq, says survey

New Delhi, May 17: At a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging Muslim practices of triple talaq, polygamy and 'nikah halala', a survey report highlights the main reasons behind triple talaq in the Muslim community.

According to the survey, the top reasons behind Muslim men opting for triple talaq (divorce) are--instigation by parents and relatives (13.27 per cent), wife's failure to fulfill dowry demands (8.41 per cent), husband having an affair (7.96 per cent) and wife not having any children (7.08 per cent), to name a few.

However, spur-of-the-moment talaq given in anger, or under the influence of alcohol, each make up for less than 1 per cent, adds the survey.

Around 36.61 per cent of the divorce in the Muslim community has been put under the "other reasons" category in the survey.

The survey was carried out among 20,671 individuals - 16,860 men and 3,811 women - across India between March and May this year by the Delhi-based Centre for Research and Debates in Development Policy. The respondents of the online survey were chosen from among a larger, verified database of about 1,00,000 that the CRDDP already had.

The survey was conducted under the guidance of Abu Saleh Shariff, the member secretary of the Sachar Committee, which in 2006 submitted a report on the social, educational and economic backwardness and deprivation status of Muslims.

"34 per cent of women respondents and 22 per cent of men were not graduates, while 39 per cent of women and 46 per cent of men were graduates. Among women, the largest chunk (59 per cent) had no income; among men, the largest chunk (31 per cent) earned between Rs 10,000 and Rs 29,999. In terms of occupation, the largest chunk of women (50 per cent) were homemakers; among men, the largest chunk was of the "professional/management category" (31 per cent)," says the report.

OneIndia News