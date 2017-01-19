Panneerselvam seeks Rs 39,565 crore as drought relief for TN

New Delhi, Jan 19: Tamil Nadu has sought a relief of Rs 39,565 crores for tackling the severe drought in all the 32 districts of the state following failure of monsoon for two years. This was disclosed by Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought Centre's assistance in dealing with the problem arising out of the drought in the state.

He said the revenue department had sent a memorandum to the PMO a couple of days ago seeking Central assistance to the tune of Rs 39,565 crores.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister assured him that the Centre would help the state in this regard. The PMO also said that the Prime Minister assured Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the state.

A central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly to assess the drought situation, the PMO said.

