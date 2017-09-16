Panic grips passengers as doors of Kolkata Metro refuse to open

Kolkata, Sep 16: Metro railway services in Kolkata was briefly affected on Saturday during peak office hours as doors failed to open in a non-AC rake of a Dum Dum bound train at Sahid Kshudiram Station.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said that soon after the train reached Sahid Kshudiram station, passengers waiting to alight could not do so as the doors refused to open. Panic gripped the passengers as the situation remained unchanged even after some time.

Technicians, senior officials, police and security personnel were called in immediately, who finally managed to open the doors and evacuate the passengers.

The old rake was sent back to the carshed for a thorough check and necessary repair was carried out before putting it back into operation, the spokesperson said adding normal operation was restored within a few minutes.

On Monday, a Delhi Metro train ran from Chawri Bazar to Kashmiri Gate stations on the Yellow line with its doors open on Monday night. The incident took place at 10 pm on Monday on the Yellow of Delhi metro network which connects north Delhi to Gurgaon.

In July 2014, a DMRC train had run with all its doors open between Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations on the same line.

