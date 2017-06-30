PAN without Aaadhaar will be valid: Don't panic says CBTD

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has said that there is no cause for panic and PAN not linked to Aadhaar will not be declared invalid. PAN will not become invalid after June 30 the CBTD has clarified.

The board would instead notify another date on when PAN without Aadhaar will not be valid, the CBTD has also said.

A government notification that was issued earlier this week read, "Every person who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July, 2017 and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director-General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities."

Many people had rushed to link their Aadhaar with PAN believing that June 30 is the last date. The department will provide a new date by when the linking of Aaadhaar with PAN would need to be done. If the same is not done by that date then PAN would be declared invalid.

OneIndia News