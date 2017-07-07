Pakistani currency note found in Sabarimala temple 'hundi'

A Pakistan currency note in the denomination of Rs 20 was found in the 'hundi' of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. The note was found by the management after it had opened the 'hundi' for counting.

The police were immediately informed about the incident. A probe in this regard has been launched. The note was first spotted when the currencies were being passed through the conveyor belt to the counting machine.

The police said that the foreign currency used to be found in the temple 'hundi.' However since it is a Pakistani note, the matter is being probed seriously. The police say that they do not rule out mischief in this regard.

However the matter is being viewed seriously and we will get to the bottom of this, the police also said. This is probably for the first time that a Pakistani note has been found in the Hundi of the Sabarimala temple.

