IAF rejects Pak's claim of flying jets near Siachen

Pakistani fighter jets have flown close to the Siachen glacier and forward bases have been activated, reports in the Pakistan media claim. Reports also stated that the Mirage fighter jets of country's air force flew over Siachen as part of a war exercise. This was however flatly denied by the Indian Air Force. The IAF said that there has been no airspace violation at Siachen as is being reported by the Pakistan media.

The Pakistan media reported that the event was inspected by air force chief Sohail Aman. He also visited forward air base in Skardu today. The air force chief was accompanied by other top Pakistan air force officers. A fighter squadron carried out higher and lower altitude flights in Siachen, reports also stated.

The move by Pakistan comes a day after the Indian Army released a video of Pakistan posts being pounded. India termed it as a punitive fire assault.

Samaa TV reported that all of its forward operating bases have been made fully operational. Attributing the information to sources in the Pakistan Air Force, the report said that Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational.

According to PAF, Aman met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force. Air Chief Sohail Aman himself flew a Mirage jet on the occasion as well, the report also stated.

