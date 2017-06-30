Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC, Indian Army retaliates

Jammu, June 30: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Friday on the Line of Control in Poonch district.

Defence Ministry sources said the Pakistan Army used small arms, mortars and automatics to fire at Indian positions in Bhimber Gali area in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The shelling and firing started at 4.15 a.m. The Indian Army is strongly and effectively responding to Pakistan," the defence sources said Two Indian soldiers were injured on Thursday in Pakistan firing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistani army violated ceasefire by unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours, the spokesman said. The Pakistani troops on Wednesday also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote belt of Poonch district, reports said, adding that the shells landed in several villages.

In June, till Thursday, there have been 22 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which four people, including three jawans, have been killed.

IANS