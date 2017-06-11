Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Bimber Gali sector, Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistan Rangers fired shells on forward areas and civilian belts along the Line of Control in J&K's Bimber Gali sector at 9:45 am on Sunday.

Indian army is retaliating to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC. The Firing is on. This is the second violation in 24 hours.

The development comes a day after India Army in a successful bid to stop infiltration from across the border killed 13 militants.

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, BSF launched a strong retaliatory action after Pakistan once again violated ceasefire on forward BSF troops in Ramgarh in Samba at 10 am on Sunday. Firing continued for around 45 minute. However, no loss of life reported.

