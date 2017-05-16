Intense shelling by the Pakistani army has forced several families from Kashmir to migrate to temporary shelters that has been set up at a government higher secondary school in Rajouri district and other places. Though the Pakistani guns have benn silent on Sunday morning bu the number of villagers in variopus camps has swelled in numbers.
Repeated ceasefire violation by Pakistan:
The repeated ceasefire violation from Pakistan has forced the security forces to evacuate people living in their villages.
Make shift tent camps and food for the migrants:
The victims of mortar shelling are now afraid and said that they don't want to go back to their place. However, the government has arranged four relief camps and another 26 are being identified in case people for the people who are evacuated from the region.
Schools remained shut:
Schools along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri remained shut as authorities ordered their closure for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure after the killing of two persons in shelling by Pakistani troops on May 13.
Miserable lives of civilians on the LoC
The farmers have suffered damage to their crops while 45 houses have also been harmed in the heavy shelling.
Photo credit: PTI
OneIndia News