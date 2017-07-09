Pakistan once again violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

New Delhi, July 9: Pakistan Army once again violated ceasefire on Sunday when they resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan army targeted Indian posts with small arms, automatics and mortars and the gunfight is still underway.

"The shelling and firing started at6.40 pm. The Indian Army is strongly and effectively responding to Pakistan," the defence sources said.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to Pakistan's unprovoked firing.

Giving details about the exchange of fire, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said, "Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Poonch district's Digwar and Khaari Karmara," reports TOI.

On Saturday, the Pakistan army had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district killing an Army jawan and his wife. The jawan was visiting his native village to spend time with his family.

Following which Indian troops fired back in retaliation and killed seven Pakistani nationals. As per reports, two Pakistani soldiers and five civilians were killed and more than 18 civilians were injured in the retaliatory firing from the Indian side.

OneIndia News