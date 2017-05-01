Pakistan mutilates bodies of two jawans; Army vows appropriate response

Two Indian security personnel were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district and their bodies were mutilated on Monday.

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and forward mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector.

Simultaneously, BAT (Border Action Team) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts," the Northern Command of the Indian Army said in a statement.

"In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," it said. The Indian Army has warned of appropriated response for the despicable act.

In an unsoldierly act by Pakistan Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated: Army pic.twitter.com/z5b2z1Ikya — ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017

The firing began at 8:30 am as Pakistan attacked Indian posts with rocket launchers and automatic weapons.

Indian forces are retaliating heavily and a massive gunbattle is underway.

In 2017, India has already recorded 60 ceasefire violations along the 778-km Line of Control.

In 2016, the number of violations stod at 228, which killed eight soldiers and 13 civilians on the Indian side, while it was 153 in 2014 and 152 in 2015. The present, ceasefire violation comes after Kupwara attack in which three soldiers were killed, including an Army Captain.

( With inputs from agencies)