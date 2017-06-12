Pakistan makes desperate attempts to scale up infiltrations

With the Indian Army assuring that it would wipe out terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has upped the ante and is attempting infiltration bids. The Pakistan army has been providing cover fire for terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the Valley.

The Indian Army foiled 13 infiltration bids since Thursday. The Army said multiple infiltration attempts have been foiled near the Line of Control in Machil, Nougam, Uri and Gurez sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Infiltration attempts typically increase as the snow melts in the high passes of Himalayas. This year, Pakistan has also pushed up firing from across the border, which provides cover fire to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into India.

One terrorist was killed in Gurez sector yesterday, five heavily armed terrorists were killed in Uri sector on Friday. On Thursday, three terrorists were killed in Nougam sector, where a soldier was also killed in the gunbattle. The army said the infiltration was backed by heavy firing from the Pakistani army.

22 infiltration attempts have been foiled this year and 40 terrorists were killed near the Line of Control. The relentless operations, the Army said, have defeated desperate attempts from Pakistan to spread terror in the state during the holy month Ramzan.

OneIndia News