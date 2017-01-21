Pakistan hands over Indian soldier, who strayed across LoC last year

New Delhi, Jan 21: Pakistan on Saturday handed over Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan, who inadvertently crossed the LoC last year, to Indian authorities at the Wagah border at 02:30 pm.

In a statement by the Pakistani military claimed that the Indian soldier willfully came to Pakistan due to his grievances of maltreatment by his superiors and surrendered himself to the Pakistani military.

"As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of our efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and working boudary, Sepoy Chandu Babulal has been convinced to return to his own country and will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah on humanitarian grounds," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Chavan, 23, hails from Bohivir village in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, which happens to be within the Lok Sabha constituency of Bhamre.

Serving the Indian Army's 37th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, Chavan had unknowingly crossed into Pakistani territory with a weapon September 30 last year and was capture by their troops near Mankote. After hearing the news of his capture, his aged grandmother suffered a heart attack and died a few days later. Bhamre said since then, he has been in regular touch with his family who are his constituents.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)