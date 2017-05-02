Pakistan conducted most despicable act against our soldiers: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Condemning the mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan Army as barbaric, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday that the Pakistan conducted most despicable act against our soldiers by kind of shameful & cowardly treatment they gave their bodies.

While speaking to media, Prasad said,''the loss of these families cannot be compensated but we will not let their sacrifice go to waste.''

The attack took place in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the BSF and Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army attained martyrdom on Monday morning when the Border Action Team of Pakistan launched an attack 250 metres on the Indian side.

OneIndia News