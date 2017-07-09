MEA says Pak's terror support, sponsorship needs to be condemned by one and all

India criticised Pakistan for glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani and Ministry of External Affairs stated that Pakistan's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by 'one and all'.

MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay took to Twitter and said,''Pakistan's terror support and sponsorship needs to be condemned by one and all.''

Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army chiefGen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year.

Wani, a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on this day last year.

OneIndia News