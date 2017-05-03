Pak's denial on Poonch incident has no credibility: Jaitley

With Pakistan denying its role in killing and mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rubbished Islamabad's claims and said such a dastardly act cannot be carried out without 'actual indulgence' of Pakistan Army. Jaitley said Pakistan's denial has no credibility.

Pakistan has on several occasions denied its role in attack on Indian soldiers or military installations even when there is clear evidence of its involvement. Even after the Pathankot attack, Islamabad had refused its hand when there was ample evidence that its intelligence agency had a role to play in the attack.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday downplayed the news of Pakistan army having mutilated bodies of Indian soldiers along Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday Morning.

In a statement, Aziz said no one in the world is prepared to accept India's contention that Pakistani forces killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies.

Indian, meanwhile, has maintained that the gruesome act was carried out by the Pakistan forces.

According to reports, Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) crossed the Line of Control and ambushed the patrol team. When it took cover, Head Constable Sagar and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh of the Army were left behind. They were killed and their bodies were mutilated.

Oneindia News