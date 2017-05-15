Strike down triple talaq, we will bring divorce law for Muslims: Centre tells SC

A country like Pakistan has done away with triple talaq and India being a secular state continues to hold on to it, the Supreme Court was told on Monday. Theocratic states like Pakistan have reformed and given up this practice. And we being a secular state is still holding on to it, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the Bench which is hearing the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

Turkey was always been ruled by military rulers but they also have matrimonial laws. Indonesia, Srilanka, Iran all have matrimonial laws. Iraq has a shia population and they also have matrimonial laws, the AG also said.

The AG said also said that if the SC strikes down triple talaq completely then the government will bring a divorce law for Muslims. The AG was replying to a question posed by the SC which had asked what would be the next course of action if triple talaq was struck down completely.

OneIndia News