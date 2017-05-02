Pak Envoy evades queries on mutilation of 2 Indian soldiers

The dead were identified as Naik Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment and Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF's 200 Battalion.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Tuesday evaded question on mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistan Army in KG sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, the Pakistani Army killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The dead were identified as Naik Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment and Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF's 200 Battalion. This is the first incident of its kind since November last year.

However, Pakistan had rejected India's accusation that it killed two soldiers in unprovoked firing and mutilated their bodies near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling it a despicable act, the Indian Army promised an appropriate response. Union Minister Arun Jaitley also described the killings as reprehensible and inhuman and said such acts "do not take place even during war".

OneIndia News

Read more about:

pakistan, abdul basit, soldier, jawans, jammu and kashmir

Other articles published on May 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...