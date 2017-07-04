Pak bride knocks door at Sushma Swaraj to marry Lucknow boy

Lucknow, July 4: The bitter relations between India and Pakistan has left a Karachi-based Sadia set to wed on August 1, dejected as her family visa application to India has been rejected, prompting her to knock External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj doors.

Karachi-based Sadia (25) and 28-year-old Syed from Lucknow, who are planning to tie the knot exactly a month from now, are facing anxious moments as the Indian embassy in Pakistan has not granted visas to the bride's family and relatives.

After her marriage was fixed in Lucknow, Sadia, her parents and brother applied to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for a visitor's visa.

I am suffering a lot. Despite having applied for visas in the prescribed time and format, the High Commission rejected my application twice, but no explanation was provided. We've been trying to get a visa since the past one year," Sadia has reached out to External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter for help.

Sadia feels the India- Pakistan stand off may be the reason why her family wasn't granted a visa. "Es beti ki help kariye (Please help this daughter). You are my only hope," Sadia tweeted to Swaraj, who is yet to respond, reports Times of India.

The couple's marriage was fixed in 2012 , when Sadia visited Lucknow. Both families conversed over phone and never met since then. They never thought that marriage would be at stake because of a visa denial.

