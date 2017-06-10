Pak Army shells Poonch, Indian Army retaliating

Jammu, Jun 10: The Pakistani Army on Saturday resorted to heavy shelling of India's forward military posts and civilian areas in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani troops used mortar bombs and fired with automatic weapons from across the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector, prompting Indian troops to retaliate, a senior army officer said.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2030 hours along the Line of Control in Krishana Ghati sector," a senior army officer said.

Reports said that the Pakistani troops also targeted civilian population and hamelts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Balnoie areas of Poonch district, triggering panic among the area dwellers. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, the officer said, adding the firing is presently on.

PTI