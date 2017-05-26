Paint your cow's horns, decorate it to end up in jail: Read the new rules

Painting the horns of cows and bulls has been declared illegal by the Union Government. The new rules have come into force under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

Further the rules state that use of any chemical or colour on the body parts of animals is an offence. Sealing teats of the udder using any material to prevent the calf from sucking can also attract punishment.

Ornaments, decoration on animals also constitutes an offence as per the new rules. The practise of tying nose bags as feeding troughs also will be stopped with the new rules coming into force.

It shall be the duty of the person in charge to ensure that the animal is comfortable. The person should ensure that the animal is not exposed to bad weather. He should also ensure adequate ventilation. The animal cannot also be tethered on a short rope for an unreasonable period the rules also state.

These new rules come in the wake of the centre banning the sale of cattle for slaughter. As per the new regulation, sale of cattle is allowed among farm land owners across India.

What the law on cow slaughter states?

On Thursday the first central regulation for cow protection in the name of animal welfare was notified. The notification is significant in the wake of rising cases of violence against cow-traders. Cow slaughter is banned in states except in most parts of north-east India and Kerala.

The special section for cattle has been notified under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Under this section it is said, "Take an undertaking that the animals are bought for agriculture purposes and not for slaughter." It further states that cattle bought cannot be resold within six months impinging the business of cow traders. Cattle can be sold only to a person having documents to prove he is an "agriculturist", the rule says. Further it also states that young and unfit animals cannot be sold.

Further the rules which run into 8 pages state that setting of animal markets within 50 km of an international border and 25 km of a state border is banned.

Taking animal outside the state will require special approval of the state government nominee. No animal market will now be able to run without approval of district animal market committee to be headed by a magistrate and having two representatives of government-approved animal welfare groups.

The rules are expected to take at least 3 months to implement. There is a lot of paper work involved in it and the cow traders across the country need to be educated about the same.

Further the rules say that after buying a cow the trader will have to make 5 copies of proof of sale and submit them at the local revenue office, the local veterinary doctor in the district of the purchaser, animal market committee, apart from one each for seller and buyer.

It also makes it mandatory veterinary inspector to certify proper loading and unloading of animals to ensure they are not cramped inside trucks. The inspector can mark any animal unfit for sale. The rule that makes it mandatory for the owner of the animal to bear the cost of its upkeep in a shelter. If the owner is unable to pay, it should be recovered as land arrears, the rule says. The cost will be specified by the state government every year on April 1.

