Padma Shri Awards: Meet the unsung heroes, Part I

The government recognised the many faceless heroes of India in the 2017 Padma Awards list.
Meenakshi Amma: Granny with a sword!
She is India's oldest woman Kalaripayattu exponent, a centuries-old martial art form
Chintakindi Mallesham: Weaver of hopes
He is the inventor of the ASU machine who significantly reduced the time and menial labour required to weave Pochampalli silk sarees.
Daripalli Ramaiah: The tree man
He has dedicated his life to make India green, and has planted over 1 crore trees!
Bipin Ganatra: The fire fighter
He is famous across Kolkata for being there to rescue people whenever there is fire, without fear for his own life.
Subroto Das: The highway messiah
Dr Das provides immediate medical help to road accident victims on highways.
Bhakti Yadav: Doctor dadi
Dr Yadav is 91, and has been treating patients for free for the last 68 years.
Girish Bhardwaj: The dam maker
Bhardwaj has built more than 100v low-cost and eco-friendly suspension bridges connecting remote villages across India
Balbir Singh Seechewal: The eco baba
He has resurrected the 160-km long kali Bein River in Punjab by mobilising local volunteers.