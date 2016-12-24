Padma Bhushan awardee doctor, 5 others booked for transporting demonetised currency

New Delhi, Dec 24: A top doctor from Mumbai who is a Padma Bhushan awardee has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the ongoing crackdown against black money. The CBI registered a case against the doctor, Sureh Advani, Yoesh Shiroye, Dharam Raj Tilak, Krish, Gajanand Somnath and B M Shah. The CBI registered the case after it was found that they were fraudulently transporting demonetised currency to the tune of Rs 10 crore. A CBI spokesperson when contacted said that he is an accused in case and his exact role would come out after the probe. The doctor a top oncologist has won several awards including the Padma Shri in 2002 and Padma Bhushan in 2012.

The CBI says that apart from Yogesh, the other four accused are officials at the Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd. According to the CBI, three accused were transporting the cash in the car when they were stopped at the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai. The demonetised notes were being used to launder money, the CBI also say. Investigations also revealed that around Rs 15 crore was alleged to have been deposited with the Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Bank. RS 10 was being transported back to Beed in Maharashtra when they were intercepted by the police on December 15.

The bank has however contested the claim and said that there was miscommunication. The bank claims that Rs 10 crore was part of the Rs 25 crore that was intended to be deposited in the Ghatkopar branch. The branch could accept only Rs 15 crore, following which Rs 10 crore was to be sent to the Pimpri Chinchwad branch from where it would have been deposited in another cooperative bank, an official from the bank also claimed.

OneIndia News