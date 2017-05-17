Overnight drizzle brings relief to Delhiites on Wednesday

New Delhi, May 17: A slight overnight drizzle offered some relief to the national capital on Wednesday. Similar weather condition in the day ahead is likely to keep the temperature down, the MeT office said.

"After a drizzle on Tuesday night, there is possibility of some rain, thunderstorm and lightening to occur during the day," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, he said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 8.30 am was 52 per cent.

Tuesday's maximum temperature was recorded at 41.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 29.3, three notches above the season's average.

On April 22, a dust storm accompanied by light rains lashed parts of Delhi bringing a much relief to Delhiites who were reeling under the heat for many days.

A dust storm blowing at a speed of 39 kms per hour had hit the Safdarjung observatory during the evening hours with the maximum temperature being recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The recording of the Safdarjung observatory is considered the official figure for the city. 'Traces' of rainfall was recorded at the Ridge and Ayanagar, said a Met department official.

The Palam observatory registered a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a day temperature of 39.2, 39.7 and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, a MeT department official had said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 64 and 39 per cent. The Met office predicted overcast conditions along with the possibility of thundery developments in some areas.

