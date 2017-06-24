Over 400 kgs of banned substance Ephedrine seized from export shed in Bengaluru

A seizure of 50 kgs of banned substance Ephedrine from an export shed in Bengaluru on Friday led the authorities to a godown in Kothanur where 425 kgs of the prohibited chemical was found.

The Central Intelligence Unit, based on a specific unit, examined an export consignment of 81 bags of Ammonium Chloride at Air Cargo Complex. During the search, they found that two bags contained banned substance Ephedrine worth Rs 2.50 crores in the international market.

The exporters were attempting to smuggle Ephedrine in the guise of ammonium chloride to Malaysia. Ephedrine is a banned chemical under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

The subsequent raid at the exporter's complex led to the seizure of 425 kgs of Ephedrine which is valued at approximately Rs 21.50 crores in the international market.

A customs department statement says that the total value of 475 kgs Ephedrine seized is close to Rs 24 crores.

The Central Intelligence Unit and Investigation branch of the customs have launched a full fledged operation to nab the culprits.

OneIndia News