Over 13,000 flats up for grabs in DDA housing scheme, forms available from today

The forms for 13,148 flats under the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) housing scheme will be available from 3 pm on Friday in select branches of banks in the national capital. The forms and brochures will be available till August 9.

The scheme will be launched by Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu at DDA's headquarters Vikas Sadan near ITO.

DDA has tied up with Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and Canara Bank for the sale of application forms.

The flats that are being made available this year are in the range between Rs 14.95 lakh to Rs 1.40 crore, said reports. Most of them are located in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola.

Out of the total flats available, 350 are two-room middle income group (MIG) flats.

Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna

The person can also avail the benefits of Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna in the DDA housing scheme this year proviced he fulfills the conditions. Under the scheme, the buyer can avail a bank loan at subsidised interest rate.

The conditions to avail this scheme are that the pertson should not have a concrete house in Delhi and that his income should be less than Rs 3 lakh per annum. There are also some other conditions realted to the scheme.

After recieving the applications, the DDA holds a draw to pick those who would be alloted the flats.

In 2014, the online response was so massive that the DDA's official website crashed soon after the launch.

