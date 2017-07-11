'Our head hangs in shame': Mehbooba on Amarnath attack

Describing the the attack on Amarnath Yatris on Monday as a 'blot on all Kashmiris and Muslims', Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that the head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame over the dastardly attack.

Seven pilgrims were killed and 14 others, including policemen, injured when a bus of yatris was caught in a cross fire between militants and a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district.

Mehbooba urged the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police to act swiftly and nab the perpetrators so that stern action can be taken against them.

"This incident is a blot on all Kashmiris and Muslims. We will not keep quiet till we bring the culprits to book," media reports quoted Mehbooba as saying.

The J&K Chief Minister on Tuesday called a cabinet meeting to discuss the matter.

On Monday evening, around 56 pilgrims from Gujarat were returning from Baltal after paying obeisance at the cave shrine when the bus was attacked.

In the wake of the terrorist strike on the Amarnath yatra, internet services have been blocked in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to suspend the internet services was taken to prevent any tension in the Valley in the wake of the attack.

