PM Modi calls upon farmers to usher in 'sweet' revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the farmers to launch 'sweet revolution' by taking up honey bee farming and optimising use of waterways for transportation.

The prime minister listed various initiatives which the farmers can take up to increase their income. "After green and white revolution, now it is time for 'blue revolution' and 'sweet revolution'," Modi said.

"These two revolutions have the potential to transform the lives of people of Saurashtra," he told the conference after inaugurating the new Amreli Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) building.

Sweet revolution can be an additional source of income for farmers, he said. The PM also urged various milk cooperative unions of the state to collect honey from farmers and sell it so the agruculturists get good returns.

Recalling his days as Gujarat chief minister Modi said "When I was serving as CM, I had the opportunity to facilitate the coming of dairies to Saurashtra. I have been to Amreli market a lot of times before. The cooperative sector here is seeing changes. I am happy to see younger people coming to the fore and taking leadership," he said.

He further said that "the e-NAM Yojana is helping farmers and giving them access to better markets. The government of India wishes to see sweet revolution, just like green revolution and blue revolution happened in India. The Blue Revolution and Sweet Revolution have the potential to transform lives of people in Saurashtra."

"In any other part of the country, when you go you will be welcomed by sweets. It is only in Gujarat that you are welcomed by ice-creams", he added.

In 2022, it will be 75 years of Indian independence. Amreli has played a huge role in the freedom struggle of India, he said concluding his speech.

Earlier, in the day PM Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada - this coincides with his 67th birthday.

OneIndia News