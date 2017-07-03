OUCET 2017 rank cards released, how to check

The OUCET 2017 rank cards have been released. The OUCET was conducted by the Osmania University. The rank card is available on the official website.

OUCET entrance tests are being conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and 5-Year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru Universities. The Directorate of Admission, Osmania University released OUCET preliminary answer key on June 21. The students were given chance to raise objections till June 24. The rank card can be found at oucet.ouadmissions.com.

How to check OUCET 2017 rank card:

Go to oucet.ouadmissions.com

Click on download rank card link

Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Check

Download

Take a printout

