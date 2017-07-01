OUAT 2017 results to be declared today, how to check

The OUAT 2017 results will be declared today. The Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology is likely to release the results today. The results once declared can be checked on the official website.

The official website is currently not functioning properly due to the large number of aspirants trying to access the page at once. Candidates are advised to be patient.

How to check OUAT 2017 results:

Go to ouat.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter details

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News