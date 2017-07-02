OUAT 2017 results not yet declared, here are latest updates

The OUAT 2017 results are being eagerly awaited. The Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology was to declare the results on Saturday, but their website continues to be down.

The results once declared can be checked on the official website.

The official website is currently not functioning properly due to the large number of aspirants trying to access the page at once. Candidates are advised to be patient.

Here are the updates:

July 1, 2017: OUAT result 2017 were supposed to be announced on June 29 but near 3 days have passed and Orissa University of Agricultural and Technology (OUAT), the varsity that conducts this entrance exam had not given any proper update.

July 2: The OUAT website still remains down. However it's website for entrance exam proceedings (www.lokaseba-odisha.in) is up and you can check the updates there. The provisional weightage for admission to OUAT UG 2017 is out there but result it not.

OUAT has provided the facility to check provisional weightage for the entrance but the results are still not declared. The website is down since all day, leaving aspirants confused.

How to check OUAT 2017 results:

Go to ouat.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter details

View result

Download

Take a printout

