The OUAT 2017 results have been finally declared. The Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology declared the results. The results can be checked on the official website.

The official website had plenty of problems since the past two days. However the website is up and running now. The results are available on ouat.nic.in.

How to check OUAT 2017 results:

Go to ouat.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter details

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News