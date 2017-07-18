Osmania University BE result 2017 to be declared tomorrow, how to check

The Osmania University BE result 2017 will be declared on July 19. The results once declared can be checked on the official website. This information was made known on the Twitter handle of the university.

In another notification, the university has mentioned about the new schedule for PGRRCDE MA, MSc and MCom previous examinations. The examinations were supposed to begin on 17 July 2017. However taking Bonalu holiday and Gurukul main exam schedule into consideration, the varsity rescheduled the exam. The PGRRCDE exam will now begin from 24 July 2017. The exam will continue till 31 July. The results can be checked at Osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University BE result 2017:

Go to Osmania.ac.in

Click on result link

Enter relevant details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News