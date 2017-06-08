Osmania University bans political, public meeting on campus ahead of beef fest

No more political or public meetings will be allowed in Osmania University which was the epicentre of Telangana protests. A notice issued by the University bans all meetings that are 'unrelated to academics and research'. The notice has left the students shocked and enraged. The fact that the notice has come days ahead of a scheduled pork and beef festival has raised suspicion.

A press note issued by the public relations officer says that the institute has been established 'for the purpose of imparting higher education and conducting research and the primary objective of the University is purely academic and research oriented'. "It is informed to all concerned including teachers, students and staff of the University that activities which are unrelated to academics and research such as political and Public meetings will not be permitted on the campus," the notice read.

The irony of the matter is how the Telangana government is clamping down on political meetings in a university that was the hotbed of Telangana agitations. The notice now bans all activities like political events, agitations and public meetings on the campus which played an instrumental role in pressuring the government to give its consent to a separate state of Telangana.

While the administration claims that the move is aimed at improving the academic atmosphere, students smell a rat. Students believe that the move has been timed to stop a beef and pork festival that was scheduled to take place inside the campus on June 30. "Why does the government want to stop protests now and suppress the voices of the students? It was the students of Osmania University who played a key role in Telangana agitation. Students made KCR the Chief Minister. We will fight against this decision which is against our democratic right," said Krishank, a member of the Joint Action Committee.

OneIndia News