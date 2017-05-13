Osama Bin Laden's son looks to avenge his father's death

Hamza is hell-bent on avenging the death of his father, Osama Bin Laden. The revelation was made by a former FBI agent who is familiar with the personal letters seized during the raid that killed Laden, the leader of the al-Qaeda.

Hamza who is 28 now wrote these letters six years back. Ali Soufan, the former FBI agent who was the bureau's lead investigator of al-Qaida after the 9/11 attacks, told CBS News the letters reveal Hamza to be a young man who adores his father and wants to carry on his murderous ideology.

The letters collected in the raid by helicopter-borne US Navy SEALs at a secure high-walled compound in Abbottabad, a garrison town north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in May 2011 have now been declassified.

For a new episode of '60 Minutes' on the network, Soufan described one of those letters from Hamza: "He tells him that...he remembers 'every look...every smile you gave me, every word you told me.'" Hamza also wrote this: "I consider myself to be forged in steel. The path of jihad for the sake of God is what we live."

Soufan said Hamza's potential as a leader was recognised years ago when he was still a boy. He was used in propaganda videos, sometimes holding a gun.

