Osama Bin Laden's son looks to avenge his father's death

The letters collected in the raid by helicopter-borne US Navy SEALs at a secure high-walled compound in Abbottabad, a garrison town north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Hamza is hell-bent on avenging the death of his father, Osama Bin Laden. The revelation was made by a former FBI agent who is familiar with the personal letters seized during the raid that killed Laden, the leader of the al-Qaeda.

Osama Bin Laden
File photo of Osama Bin Laden

Hamza who is 28 now wrote these letters six years back. Ali Soufan, the former FBI agent who was the bureau's lead investigator of al-Qaida after the 9/11 attacks, told CBS News the letters reveal Hamza to be a young man who adores his father and wants to carry on his murderous ideology.

The letters collected in the raid by helicopter-borne US Navy SEALs at a secure high-walled compound in Abbottabad, a garrison town north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in May 2011 have now been declassified.

For a new episode of '60 Minutes' on the network, Soufan described one of those letters from Hamza: "He tells him that...he remembers 'every look...every smile you gave me, every word you told me.'" Hamza also wrote this: "I consider myself to be forged in steel. The path of jihad for the sake of God is what we live."

Soufan said Hamza's potential as a leader was recognised years ago when he was still a boy. He was used in propaganda videos, sometimes holding a gun.

(With agency inputs)

Read more about:

osama bin laden, fbi, death, us navy, pakistan, al qaeda

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 16:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK