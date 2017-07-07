Order declaring Ganga, Yamuna as living entities stayed by SC

The Supreme Court has stayed an ordered which declared the rivers Ganga and Yamuna as a living entites. The stay was issued while hearing a plea that sought to challenge the verdict of the Uttarakhand High Court which declared the Yamuna and Ganga as a living entities.

While declaring the two rivers as living entities, the HC had bestowed on them the same legal rights as a person. This was seen as a move which could help in efforts to clean up the pollution choked rivers.

A bench of Justices Rajeev Sharma and Alok Singh had allowed the director general of Namami Gange project, Uttarakhand chief secretary and advocate general the right to represent the Ganga.

The Namami Gange is the Modi's government's ambitious plan that brings together various efforts for cleaning and conserving the river.

OneIndia News