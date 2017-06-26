Opposition’s presidential nominee Meira Kumar to file nomination on Wednesday

New Delhi, June 26: Opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar will file her nomination papers on Wednesday, the last date of filing nominations.

Sources in the Congress said that the former Lok Sabha speaker will be accompanied by party chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh when she files her papers.

Leaders of 16 other parties who are vouching for Meira, including National Congress Party's leader Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad are also expected to be present during the filing of nomination.

Meira will be contesting National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind who has already filed his nomination papers. The NDA has a clear edge in the election and Mr Kovind is widely expected to sail through.

Meira Kumar had on Sunday appealed to members of the electoral college to heed the inner voice of conscience while casting their vote in the July 17 election and said the President's office "cannot function to serve narrow political interests".

Presidential nominee Meira Kumar joins Twitter

Meira Kumar today made her debut on social networking site Twitter, days after her nomination as the opposition presidential candidate.

Meira made two posts on Twitter and had around a thousand followers by late this evening. "Eid Mubarak! Joy, peace and prosperity to all," she said through her handle @meira_kumar, which is still to be verified for the blue-tick mark.

In the other tweet, Kumar asked people to follow her on her official Facebook account for updates on the presidential election.

