Opposition will field a candidate for the next President of India

The opposition has confirmed that it would field a candidate for the presidential elections. The CPI (M)'s D Raja confirmed that a candidate would be fielded for the elections to be held on July 17. The counting of votes will take place on July 20.

The opposition is meeting on Thursday to finalise its candidate. Various names are in circulation which include that of Prakash Ambedkar, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Meira Kumar.

The BJP on Monday announced the name of Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate. Many in the opposition said that he would not be the consensus candidate and they would field someone against him. However the likes of Nitish Kumar and Biju Patnaik said that they would back the candidature of Kovind.

OneIndia News