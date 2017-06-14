Opposition set to tear into AIADMK over bribery charges during TN assembly session

It is a united opposition versus a divided AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly. The 24-day session starting on Wednesday was convened to pass GST bill but is now expected to be a stormy session with bribery charges levelled against AIADMK MLAs.

With Panneerselvam camp making it clear that merger is not a possibility with the Edappadi camp, a divided AIADMK is compelled to take on a united opposition led by M K Stalin. While the allegations of AIADMK MLAs accepting bribes to support either camp of the party is expected to be key agenda for the opposition to attack the government, NEET, drought issue, MBBS admission are likely to be raised during the session.

The leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin has claimed that he would lead the fight to oust the government. Following a sting operation that purportedly showed an AIADMK MLAs admitting that money and gold was offered to MLAs in the Koovathur resort to support Sasikala Natarajan, M K Stalin had claimed that the government should not be allowed to continue.

While both Panneerselvam camp and MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran have claimed that there was no threat from their side to Edappadi Palanisamy government, the sting has changed equations. While another floor test was being considered as a possibility, political experts are of the opinion that such a move, if any, may come only after the Presidential elections.

Key bills during current session

The AIADMK government is gearing up to table and pass the State Goods and Services Tax Bill in the House, as stated by Finance Minister D. Jayakumar in the GST Council meetings.

A Bill to replace the ordinance relating to the appointment of Vice Chancellors to State-run universities under the name Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 is also expected to be tabled in the House this session.

OneIndia News